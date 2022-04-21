Learn something new about a big story in two minutes.
City, County To Seek State Homeless Housing Money After Initial Whiff
Officials announced Thursday that the city and county are setting the stage to seek at least $11.8 million in state dollars to back a 40-unit supportive housing project in El Cerrito.
Desmond Talks Housing, Homelessness in State of North County Address
Supervisor Jim Desmond noted during his State of North County address Wednesday that there’s a lot of work to be done in areas like homelessness and affordable housing.
New City Eviction Moratorium Awaiting Gloria’s Signature
The City Council took a crucial second vote on Tuesday to approve the so-called no-fault eviction moratorium pushed by City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.
Why National City’s Drinking Water Turned Yellow
Sweetwater Authority, which manages National City’s drinking water, said the discolored water came from minerals and would have been safe to drink.
The San Diego County Fair Will Go On
After lengthy negotiations over the weekend, the 22nd District Agricultural Association reached a settlement that will allow the San Diego County Fair to continue as scheduled.
EPA and IBWC Find Path Around Congressional Stall on Tijuana Pollution
While San Diego waits for Congress to figure out how to get the border region its funding to build a bigger and better Tijuana sewage plant, the EPA and IBWC say they’ve found a path forward to avoid further delay.
Measure C Council Decision Postponed
A decision on whether the city will appeal a March Superior Court ruling that dealt a blow to the city’s attempt to argue a 2020 hotel-tax passed with less than a two-thirds vote has been postponed for a week.
Community Colleges Eying Affordable On-Campus Housing
San Diego City College received a $344,000 state grant to conduct a feasibility analysis for a proposed 13-story student housing facility on its downtown campus.
Fletcher Pledges Action on Big County Challenges
San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher announced plans to address homelessness and the region’s childcare shortage during the county’s annual State of the County address.