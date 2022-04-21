Learn something new about a big story in two minutes.

The San Diego County Fair Will Go On

After lengthy negotiations over the weekend, the 22nd District Agricultural Association reached a settlement that will allow the San Diego County Fair to continue as scheduled.

by Tigist Layne

Measure C Council Decision Postponed

A decision on whether the city will appeal a March Superior Court ruling that dealt a blow to the city’s attempt to argue a 2020 hotel-tax passed with less than a two-thirds vote has been postponed for a week.

by Lisa Halverstadt