An empty parcel inside the Miramar Imperial Beach Mobile Home and RV Park. / File photo by Jesse Marx

This post originally appeared in the April 27 Morning Report. Subscribe to the daily newsletter here.

Assemblyman David Alvarez’s proposed protections for RV owners passed its first legislative hurdle with unanimous support.

The bill comes out of the Miramar Imperial Beach Mobile Home and RV Park, where residents, as Jesse Marx reported last summer, have been forced to move in and out every six months before legal rights kick in. An earlier version of the bill only applied to Imperial Beach and National City but now applies to all mobile home parks throughout the state.

The Imperial Beach park owners have said the move out policy is necessary to make repairs on site, but Alvarez framed it as an unfair business practice that’s going to make RV owners homeless if the state doesn’t act.

One of the residents, Rachel Orozco, told the Assembly Committee on Housing and Community Development on Wednesday that the practice takes an emotional and financial toll on her and her 10-year-old son. She was joined by Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, who said many of the residents there are disabled or elderly and can’t pay hundreds of dollars to temporarily relocate.

“Mobile home parks are some of the last naturally affordable housing,” she said, and the city has done everything it can at this point.

In recent months, Imperial Beach has introduced a series of eviction moratoriums to buy the owner and tenants time to negotiate better living conditions, but those protections are due to expire in a few weeks. AB 1472 would fine mobile home parks that force residents to move in and out every few months.