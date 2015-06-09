1. Needy families and children are empowered

At least 28 percent of families in San Diego don’t have a computer in their household. That means parents can’t apply for jobs online and children can’t use the vast resources of the Internet to learn.

That’s where Computers 2 SD Kids comes in. The nonprofit organization is devoted to refurbishing computers and computer equipment, and giving them to needy families and individuals.

“We want all children and their families in San Diego to be computer literate and have equal access to technology and crucial resources,” Cheri Pierre, executive director of Computers 2 SD Kids, said.

The organization has grown by leaps and bounds in just a decade of existence. In 2004, it placed 300 computers with people in need. Now, it donates more than 6,300 refurbished computers annually.

2. Education is a top priority for all ages

Computers offer much more than e-mail and access to websites. They’re also crucial to helping adults and children succeed.

Consider how we apply for jobs these days.

“If Mom or Dad is unemployed and looking for a job, gone are the days of looking through a newspaper,” Pierre said. “People apply online. And most jobs require computer skills, so not having basic knowledge really impedes your ability to get the most of the jobs that are out there.”

Computers 2 SD Kids is devoted to children too. Every refurbished computer is packed with hundreds of educational games for kids of all ages in both English and Spanish.

“Our mission is to focus on building the education of the children,” Pierre said. “The computers allow the kids to work on science, math or reading and do it in the way that’s fun for them.”

3. Support doesn’t end with a computer delivery

Thanks to Computers 2 SD Kids, free classes at local libraries each month allow adults and kids to learn computer skills so their new machines don’t sit around unused. Free tech support of the first year and life-time system replacement guarantees that families won’t be stranded when a computer stops working.

4. Affordable Internet is important too

A computer isn’t complete without access to the internet. Computers 2 SD Kids is a leading partner with Cox Communications in the Connect2Compete Initiative to provide affordable internet access to families in the school free lunch program.

Together with Cox Communications, the San Diego County Office of Education, and the San Diego Police Foundation, Computers 2 SD Kids can provide families with all the tools necessary to get the most out of their systems.

5. Everyone Benefits from Recycling

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 66 million desktop computers, 42 million computer monitors and 2 million laptops are sitting unused in storage across the United States. Think of all that hardware that will be sent overseas for recycling or head to a landfill unless someone puts it to work at home.

Pierre puts it this way: “Why not get them into the hands of families who need them? Your data is protected since we carefully erase the hard drives of all donated computers. And you can be certain that we’ll properly dispose of refurbished computers when they’re no longer functional or no longer needed.”

Learn about where to donate to Computers 2 San Diego Kids.

