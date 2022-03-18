Transportation is a burden on many working families, especially for those who’ve moved away from city centers in pursuit of cheaper housing, as we reported earlier this week.

But being in a more urban environment doesn’t necessarily alleviate the problem if the geography is prohibitive, one’s options are limited, and public agencies aren’t required to help.

In his Fine City column, Jesse Marx visited the predominantly low-income Latino neighborhood of Crown Heights in Oceanside. After the school district cut buses a couple years ago, parents began turning to a private, informal network of drivers who offered rides to and from the classroom — for a price.

Those costs are now eating into the already-modest budgets of many families.

For years, officials have said the school bus cuts were necessary because the district was veering off a fiscal cliff. But in effect, Marx writes, the cost of school transportation today is being passed down to people who can least afford it.

Although California gives local school districts the discretion to decide which students are worthy of transporting, lawmakers are starting to rethink their role and responsibility. Arguing that there’s a link between busing, attendance, graduation rates and poverty, one senator recently introduced a bill that would create a new transportation fund at the state level.

Why San Diego Wants Voters to Undo Free Trash Pickup

A side-loader city of San Diego sanitation truck collects trash in a residential area in North Park on Dec. 23, 2021. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Over half of homes in the city of San Diego get free trash pickup, a right installed by San Diegan voters in 1919 called the People’s Ordinance.

But apartment buildings, businesses and any home not on a public street have to pay for private trash pickup.

Now the San Diego City Council wants to test whether the will of the people has changed with a new ballot measure slated for this November. It would allow the city to charge trash pickup fees to homes currently getting free city trash collection — and perhaps in the future reap funds that other municipalities count on to pay for things like public safety and infrastructure.

The City Council Rules Committee voted Wednesday to start drafting that ballot measure, according to reporting by KPBS. Taxpayers currently pay for free trash pickup to the tune of $43.2 million this fiscal year. Come 2027, if the People’s Ordinance remains intact, that cost could inflate to about $75 million, auditors predict.

That cost will skyrocket in the coming years as cities across California begin to institute mandatory food recycling collection to help cut down on the production of planet-warming methane in landfills. The city of San Diego is expected to build a new organics recycling facility at a cost of at least $50 million. Plus, the city has already spent millions in the current city budget to order 43 new sanitation trucks, hundreds of thousands of green organic waste carts and hire another 40 sanitation workers.

