Encinitas has consistently gone to great lengths to avoid making it possible to build more homes there, arguing it would change the city’s character, and once again, the state is taking notice.

The State Attorney General issued a warning to Encinitas last week about a housing project rejected in November, saying the disapproval violated state law.

The City Council rejected Encinitas Boulevard Apartments, a 277-unit housing project from developer R. Randy Goodson, which included 41 units for low-income residents.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, urging her and the city to approve the project once a new proposal is submitted.

“If the city fails to do so, the Attorney General is prepared to take immediate steps to hold the city accountable,” Deputy Attorney General Matthew Struhar wrote on behalf of Bonta.

When Encinitas rejected the project, it violated the Housing Accountability Act and the Density Bonus Law, the Attorney General’s office said, meaning the project met the necessary standards to be approved, but the city turned it down anyway.

The city also violated its obligation to create more fair housing, the letter said, as it effectively blocked the creation of 41 lower income housing units.

The median home price in Encinitas is $1.67 million, more than double the median price statewide. The low-income units would have been reserved for residents earning up to 50 percent of the median income.

Goodson has since filed a lawsuit against the city arguing that he had met all the standards for the project to move forward.

He intends to submit a revised project proposal, which is expected to include even more affordable housing, with 20 percent of its units set aside for very low- and low-income housing. That’s 55 units – about 5 percent more than originally planned.

According to the Housing Accountability Act, Encinitas essentially has no choice but to accept the housing proposal because the city hasn’t met its share of the regional housing needs for very low- or low-income households, the project wouldn’t have a negative impact on health or safety and it’s consistent with zoning and land use laws.

“While we’re pleased the city may have the opportunity to take corrective action by approving a modified version of the Encinitas Boulevard Apartments project, it shouldn’t take the threat of legal action to induce compliance with the law,” Bonta said in a statement. “As we work to tackle California’s housing crisis, we need local governments to act as partners to increase the housing supply, not throw up roadblocks. Our Housing Strike Force is working to hold those who break our housing laws accountable in order to help California families wrestling with the high cost of housing, and we’re in this fight for the long haul.”

This isn’t the first time the city has caught the attention of state officials. A few years ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Attorney General warned Encinitas about its failure to complete its Housing Element, a plan cities submit to the state identifying sites for housing production of all income levels.

In 2020, Encinitas tried to exempt itself from the state density bonus law, which provides incentives for private developers to create affordable housing. Developers can increase the size of their developments in exchange for including a certain number of affordable housing units.

In years prior, the city has faced multiple lawsuits over trying to get around this law by creating policies that would make it harder for developers to consider it as an option.

Blakespear, in a statement to the The Coast News, responded to Bonta’s letter by saying the city takes its housing obligations seriously.

“Less than one year after getting state approval for the city’s housing plan, the city has approved more than half of the City’s total assigned goal for the next eight years,” she said. “The city is aware of state housing laws and is working diligently to stay in compliance with them. I appreciate the Attorney General’s reminder about the applicable laws and if the Encinitas Blvd. Apartments application is resubmitted, the City Council will consider the application right away.”

The state’s response is part of a larger effort to make sure cities are complying with state housing laws amid a statewide housing shortage and affordability crisis. Bonta created a Housing Strike Force back in November, which he says will enforce these laws and protect tenants’ rights.

If approved, the development will be in Olivenhain, a wealthy suburban neighborhood in Encinitas.

In Other News