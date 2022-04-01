The City of Oceanside has North County’s second largest homeless population (after Escondido). And as of this week, it’s gearing up for its first homeless shelter.

To bring this much-needed resource to life, the city and The San Diego Rescue Mission had to come together in a rare confluence of energy, money and opportunity.

Till now, homeless prevention orgs would have to send folks out of city to get a bed and such services. Now, there’s promise that one of the region’s most populous cities could have a stable, 24-hour place to house the unhoused.

Voice of San Diego North County reporter, Tigist Layne, joined hosts Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña this week to talk about how this solution came together and what it means for the region.

A Tale as Old as Time

Encinitas was in hot water this week for flouting housing law.

It’s a bit complicated, but here’s the gist: Last year, the city rejected a housing project. That violated state law. The attorney general issued a warning to the city, saying they broke the law and they must approve the project. Or else.

The “or else” part of that is pretty unclear right now. Layne, along with Keatts and Lopez-Villafaña discuss the city’s thorny housing history and what the state would actually do to Encinitas — or any of the many California cities that aren’t complying with housing laws.

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google