San Diego Police Department officers have stopped giving out tickets to enforce a city law that bans five-ton semi-trucks from rolling through certain residential streets in Barrio Logan.

That ban was intended to keep diesel trucks out of an already overly-polluted neighborhood. But officers have not issued a ticket related to the ban since November of last year, according to city data.

Barrio Logan has long dealt with commercial vehicle traffic because of its proximity to major highways and a port terminal. Surrounding businesses and industrial companies have also played a role.

SDPD says its traffic division continues to patrol the area, and is focused on issuing warnings as part of an education and outreach strategy. Advocates who originally pushed for the ban say the lax citation numbers are proof that relying on SDPD hasn’t helped and they need to look elsewhere to keep trucks away from homes and schools.

Now, advocates are pushing for traffic calming measures — think speed humps and road medians — to physically prevent trucks from entering the community. But that could take a while.

2,300 Ukrainians in Tijuana and the Number Is Climbing

The number of Ukrainians in Tijuana has grown in recent days, prompting Tijuana officials to provide a new shelter for those fleeing war and United States officials to begin processing more asylum claims each day.

One volunteer told the Union-Tribune that 300 Ukrainians are arriving by plane to Tijuana every night. In order for immigrants to claim asylum, they must arrive in a country other than the U.S.

Until now, border authorities have been processing 100 claims per day. They plan, however, to ramp that number up to 550. If they can start processing more claims each day than the number of new Ukrainians who arrive, it could ease the situation for Ukrainians camping at the border.

Former Voice (and current USA Today) reporter Will Carless visited the border several days ago. Volunteers had created a makeshift staging system. One larger camp with limited shelter sat furthest from the border. Immigrants would move up in groups of 20 at a time, until they got to the camp closest to the border. You can see Carless’s video here and his tweets from March 31 here.

Ukrainian immigrants are now receiving a QR Code and a number which shows their place in line, one volunteer told the U-T. They have been moved from the makeshift camp to a stadium in Zona Norte, where Central American immigrants were also housed in 2018. The Ukrainians are sleeping on mats inside a building, the U-T reported, but the Central American immigrants slept in tents on the field.

CBS 8 had the story of one Ukrainian family initially separated at the southern border. The father and daughter, both U.S. citizens, were allowed in, but the mother was forced to stay behind in detention. She described a prison-like atmosphere, where detainees were given no information, forced to walk with their hands behind their back and use their shoes as pillows. The mother was eventually allowed to reunite with her family.

In Other News

The family of a Navy SEAL candidate who completed “Hell Week” and died is still waiting on the autopsy two months later. (KPBS)

A boat captain pleaded guilty to charges of attempted human smuggling that resulted in death. Antonio Hurtado, a U.S. citizen, attempted to smuggle 32 people in the country last May. The seas were rough and his boat’s engine died. Three people were killed when the boat ran aground in Point Loma. (Union-Tribune)

The San Diego County Board of Education has taken over the redistricting process of San Dieguito Union High School District. County officials say the local process didn’t follow state rules, but San Dieguito board members say the takeover was political. (U-T)

This Morning Report was written by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña, Will Huntsberry and Jesse Marx. It was edited by Megan Wood.