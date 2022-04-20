This post originally appeared in the April 20 Morning Report. Subscribe today.

A City Council-approved moratorium to keep landlords from evicting tenants who are up to date on their rent is headed to Mayor Todd Gloria’s desk.

The City Council took a crucial second vote on Tuesday to approve the so-called no-fault eviction moratorium pushed by City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera to try to protect tenants as the region grapples with a surging cost-of-living crisis. The measure was approved in a 6-1 vote. City Councilman Chris Cate voted no, and Councilmembers Raul Campillo and Joe LaCava recused themselves because they own rental properties or have family members who do.

Per the city charter, the moratorium is set to go into effect 30 days after Gloria signs it. The mayor will have 10 days to review the ordinance after receiving it from the city clerk.

Once enacted, the ordinance would bar landlords in the city from forcing out tenants to take properties off the market or make significant upgrades not ordered by government agencies or that tenants have agreed to. It will stay in effect until Sept. 30 or 60 days after the end of the local state of emergency, whichever comes first.

Elo-Rivera has said the new moratorium is an attempt to close an eviction loophole that could create thousands of dollars in unexpected costs for families and potentially increase homelessness without city action. The moratorium is separate from the statewide eviction moratorium extended last month that only applies to tenants who did not pay rent due to COVID-related challenges and applied for rental assistance by March 31.