A moratorium to keep landlords from evicting tenants who are up to date on their rent is now set to go into effect on May 22.

Last Friday, Mayor Todd Gloria signed the so-called no-fault eviction moratorium pushed by City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera to try to protect tenants as the region grapples with a surging cost-of-living crisis. The City Council took a crucial second vote to approve the moratorium early last week.

Once enacted, the moratorium will bar landlords in the city from forcing out tenants to take properties off the market or make significant upgrades not ordered by government agencies or that tenants have agreed to. It will stay in effect until Sept. 30 or 60 days after the end of the local state of emergency, whichever comes first.

Elo-Rivera has said the new moratorium is an attempt to close an eviction loophole that could create thousands of dollars in unexpected costs for families and potentially increase homelessness without city action. The moratorium is separate from the statewide eviction moratorium extended last month that only applies to tenants who did not pay rent due to COVID-related challenges and applied for rental assistance by March 31.