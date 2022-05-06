San Diego is poised to beef up its police budget for another year.

In a press release, Mayor Todd Gloria said his fiscal year 2023 budget includes $584 million to support police personnel, equipment and facilities — a nearly $14 million increase over the previous one. It anticipates pay increases through negotiations to improve recruitment and retention. He said it’s reflective of San Diegans desire to keep safe and improve response times.

His proposal also includes continued ongoing money for a gang-violence reduction program, graffiti abatement and homeless encampment cleanups.

“I’ve been clear: lawlessness will not rule the day in our city — and this budget reflects that,” he said. “We are investing in the brave men and women who serve our city and ensur[ing] they have the proper equipment and facilities for operations and training to do their jobs effectively.”

As we reported in 2021, SDPD’s police budget has increased steadily for years, despite marathon meetings in which members of the public have demanded the department be defunded and the money be diverted elsewhere. The increases have come in part because of the increased costs of pensions and retiree health care.

A decade before the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked widespread protest over policing, San Diego was spending less than $400 million on its police department.