Supporters of a citizens’ initiative to raise sales taxes for transit, roads and highways face a deadline this week to qualify for the November ballot.

On May 11, that group will need to submit at least 116,000 valid signatures of county residents to the registrar, who will then have 30 days to count and certify them.

Gretchen Newsom, political director of IBEW 569 and a spokesperson for Let’s Go! San Diego, the group pushing the initiative, said they’ll turn in plenty more signatures than that.

“Well over 100,000 San Diegans are saying ‘Let’s Go’ for safer infrastructure, less traffic and cleaner air – and with such strong, early support we are confident that we’ll qualify the initiative and win in November,” she said in a statement.

The committee behind the initiative has raised $1.6 million total, and has a little over $1 million in the bank. It’s received six-figure contributions from two different labor unions, three engineering and construction companies, and a political action committee sponsored by Airbnb.

Although the measure is championed by a private group, not the San Diego Association of Governments, the measure’s passage is nonetheless essential for SANDAG to complete the long-term transportation plan it adopted last year. Paying for that plan as it is envisioned now requires voters approving half cent sales tax increases in 2022, another in 2024 (in the area covered by the Metropolitan Transit System), and again in 2028, among other new revenue sources the agency expects in the coming years.