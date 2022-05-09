This post originally appeared in the May 7 Politics Report. The weekly roundup of politics and policy is available to Voice of San Diego members only. Become a member here.

We have another series of charts on how candidates are doing in the money race as the June primary approaches. As a reminder, we prefer cash-on-hand, minus debt as our second data point on these charts. Even if a candidate loans themselves money, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll spend it.

First up, the big South Bay race: This week, we will feature some coverage of the much watched race for Chula Vista mayor. Andrea Lopez-Villafaña has spent some time with each of the candidates and her dispatch will be ready soon.

For now, check out the fundraising numbers. While Ammar Campa-Najjar and Zaneta Encarnacion have raised more money, the three other major candidates have enough to compete in final weeks before the primary. Jill Galvez and John McCann have actually more cash on hand minus debts as of last month.

Not in the graph: As of last month, candidate Spencer Cash had raised just over $1,000 and had $440 to spend.

San Diego County Sheriff

John Hemmerling may have gotten the support of the Republican Party, but the Republican Party is not the establishment any more. The establishment is center left and it has clearly lined up behind Undersheriff Kelly Martinez. Dave Myers, the former deputy sheriff, has raised a significant sum but has no money to spend beyond his own debts.

San Diego City Council Races

The most closely watched City Council race in the city of San Diego is the coastal district now represented by former City Council President Jen Campbell.

She is going into the primary with by far the most resources but she’s going to need them as Joel Day and Lori Saldaña walk the district. Day has more money than Saldaña but she is much better known.

The District 4 race is not a race.

Kent Lee has a commanding lead in the District 6 race.

And Vivian Moreno has a much more comfortable race in District 8 against Antonio Martinez than she did four years ago against him.

Megan Wood contributed to this story.