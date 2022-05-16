This post originally appeared in the May 14 Politics Report. The weekly politics newsletter is available to Voice of San Diego members. Support our work here.

Let’s Go! San Diego, the private group that is working to put a sales tax increase to pay for transit, road and highway projects on the November ballot, submitted 165,000 signatures to the County Registrar of Voters.

The registrar now has 30 days to verify that at least 116,000 of those signatures came from registered county voters, which would qualify the measure for the ballot. That gives the group a fairly comfortable buffer, which previous, well-funded initiatives have ended up needing.

At the press conference announcing the signature submittal, the group gathered climate and environmental justice advocates, traffic engineers, labor leaders and Councilman Raul Campillo to tout the measure’s importance.

“If this measure passes, San Diego County residents will see less gridlock, cleaner air, safer roads and better transit,” Campillo said.

This measure, remember, is the first of three half-cent sales tax increases that SANDAG says regional voters will need to approve within the next ten years in order to pay for the multi-decade transportation plan that the agency adopted last year. With a third-party group collecting signatures to qualify the measure for the ballot – rather than SANDAG putting the measure up directly – it’s expected to need just majority support to be approved, rather than the two-thirds support needed for an agency-sponsored measure.

For now, it’s looking like the marquee local item on the November ballot.