Mayor Todd Gloria released his revised budget proposal on Tuesday following City Council budget hearings and community input.
Here are some of the changes Gloria penciled in with the help of projected increases in tax revenues and an uptick in American Rescue Plan Act funds that had previously gone unspent:
- $547,000 and three new positions for the City Attorney’s Office to back a unit focused on placing homeless residents who are unable to care for themselves in treatment and housing. That’s $47,000 more than requested by City Councilmembers Marni von Wilpert and Jen Campbell for this purpose.
- $331,000 to back the hiring of the city’s first chief behavioral health officer to aid city paramedics serve residents with mental health needs.
- $200,000 for a so-called Safe Camping Pilot Program for vulnerable homeless seniors that comes with case management and services “in partnership with private resources and the County of San Diego.” Advocates have been urging the city to take this approach for months and have been exploring potential locations. The Housing Commission recently said it’s looking into the concept as well.
- $5.4 million to lease and improve more properties to “expand congregate and non-congregate shelter” for homeless residents.
- $4.1 million for increased police overtime.
- $1.5 million and 16 full-time equivalent positions to back a second shift of public restroom and trash collection in city parks plus $388,000 for security at park and restroom facilities. We’ve written extensively about the city’s public restroom challenges.
- $725,000 to have a consultant produce an analysis of the city’s downtown office needs, continuing an effort that is already underway as the city also weighs its future at 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza.
- $500,000 to hire a consultant to help the city with Sports Arena related development and lease negotiations.
- $528,000 to hire five lifeguard sergeants to “support the Boating Safety Unit and staff Northern district nighttime operations.”