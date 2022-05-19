For months, there’s been speculation about what appears to be a dramatic rise in homelessness countywide.

Today the numbers are finally out. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the group behind the annual count, reports that homelessness has spiked 10 percent since 2020, and that street homelessness is up 3 percent.

But as Lisa Halverstadt reports, other data points — and even the Task Force itself — suggest the 8,427 homeless residents counted in late February represent a minimum number rather than a comprehensive view of the region’s homeless population.

For example, Halverstadt reports that other Task Force data shows more than 21,000 people accessed temporary housing or interacted with outreach workers from October 2020 through September 2021. And another Task Force data set reveals that more people have become homeless for the first time in the last two years.

In North County, Oceanside now has the highest unsheltered homeless population, replacing Escondido.

The latest numbers from the homeless census show that Escondido’s unsheltered homeless population decreased by more than 30 percent, while Oceanside’s increased by more than 30 percent.

He Said, He Said on Gun Owners Endorsement Push

This weekend in the Politics Report we covered the curious dispute between Dave Myers, who is running for sheriff, and the San Diego Gun Owners PAC.

The Gun Owners PAC has previously supported Myers but decided this time to support Undersheriff Kelly Martinez. After that, Myers began criticizing Martinez for pandering to “her gun lobby,” specifically the Gun Owners PAC and their opposition to local regulations trying to control the proliferation of ghost guns.

But Gun Owners PAC Executive Director Michael Schwartz told us Myers aggressively sought the Gun Owners endorsement even after they sued to stop local regulations on ghost guns.

Myers denied that and said he was only asking for Schwartz’s personal financial support for his campaign, not the Gun Owners PAC endorsement.

After the piece ran: Myers continued to argue Schwartz was lying. He told us the Gun Owners explicitly require candidates who want their endorsement to fill out a questionnaire and meet with the group.

“Did Scwartz provide completed questionnaire any documents he even offered for me to complete one and dates to meet with his board members? NO,” Myers wrote in a message to us.

Schwartz responded that they didn’t need a new questionnaire and he told Myers that when he asked for the endorsement in December.

“He knows (and knew) we do not ask people to complete a questionnaire a second time. We never have,” Schwartz said. “It was his instability (for lack of a better term) that scared the Board away from him. Not his views on guns.”

Chula Vista Delays New Landlord-Tenant Rules

After a marathon meeting Tuesday night, the Chula Vista City Council decided to table a pair of ordinances intended to put tighter rules around evictions and come back with more information and possible revisions.

As the Union-Tribune noted, the first of the two proposals would have temporarily prevented landlords from kicking tenants out of their homes for the purpose of making significant repairs. A similar ban on what’s known as “no-fault” evictions in San Diego will take effect Sunday.

Chula Vista’s proposal required four votes but only three members of the City Council were present. Andrea Cardenas was a no-show, and John McCann recused himself because he owns multiple properties. An alternative proposal would have placed limits on the reasons that a landlord could terminate a renter’s tenancy.

Tenants and activists said the rules were needed to protect them against harassment and loopholes in state law, citing a couple examples. Property owners called the proposals extreme and burdensome, arguing the problem is not widespread.

Both proposals are expected to come back up for discussion in July.

