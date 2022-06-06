Tijuana’s first gay rights march drew surprised stares and occasional applause in 1995 when a crowd of about 100 people held signs and waved multi-colored banners while marching down Avenida Revolucion. I know because I was there, covering the event for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

More than a quarter century later, a very different scene is expected to play out on June 25, as thousands of Tijuana residents prepare to attend the city’s 27th Marcha de Orgullo, or gay pride parade.

The movement is stronger, broader and more visible than in those early days. The march comes on the heels of some hard-won victories in recent months by members of Baja California’s LGBTQ+ community.

This month’s Marcha de Orgullo is expected to draw some 25,000 people — 10,000 participants and 15,000 spectators, said Lorenzo Herrera, a longtime gay rights activist and parade organizer. Herrera is also director of Fondo de Asistencia Para el SIDA, a LGBTQ+ community center that offers counseling, health services and legal assistance.

“Thousands will be out in the street on June 25 to celebrate that they are alive, that they can marry, that they can change their sexual identity,” Herrera said. “We have a lot to celebrate, but there’s still much to be done.”

One source of contention is the wording of the recently passed conversion therapies ban. Eduardo Arredondo, executive director of LGBCT, a group of young Baja California activists, said the final language falls short of the original proposal he championed as a member of the Baja California legislature’s Youth Parliament.

Ávila’s revisions weakened the original wording that would have punished anyone financing conversion therapies, he said. The governor’s version also opens the door to allowing conversion therapy with the subject’s consent — a provision Arredondo said that could lead people, especially minors, to be pressured and manipulated into joining.

“There’s still resistance, especially from conservative groups, that have led to laws being watered down,” Arredondo told me last week.

Baja California’s Human Rights Commission has also been calling for some changes. Miguel Mora Marrufo, the commission’s president, said that the transgender identity reforms passed by the legislature in January did not go far enough, as they only allow those over age 18 to submit petitions.

“We must guarantee that transgender children also have the right to change their gender identity,” Mora said.

Last March, Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled as unconstitutional reforms in the state of Puebla that said only those 18 years of age and older could petition to change gender identity.The Baja California Human Rights Commission is asking the court to issue a similar order in Baja California’s case.

The reforms “were a great step forward, and we must recognize that they were carried out in a progressive manner,” Mora said. “Since there is a precedent already…we think that the Baja California legislature will soon be ordered to eliminate the (age) requirement,” he said.

