This week your favorite podcast hosts took their banter, politics chisme and love for mini schnauzers (OK, that’s just me) to a LIVE audience at Novo Brazil Brewing Co. in Chula Vista.

The crew hung out with special guests Chula Vista Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas and Steve Garcia, owner of Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing and host of the Emo Brown podcast.

We broke down results from the Primary Election for Chula Vista mayor, Assembly District 80 and Sheriff. Our guests shared some of their biggest takeaways from Councilman John McCann’s lead in the race for Chula Vista mayor, and their thoughts on who will advance with him, once congressional hopeful Ammar Campa-Najjar or Councilwoman Jill Galvez.

Campa-Najjar was ahead by some 560 votes as of Thursday.

Cardenas got into why she decided to back Campa-Najjar. She also answered questions from our editors about how she separates her council and consultant work. And Garcia shared some insight into what Chula Vista residents want from their elected officials.

