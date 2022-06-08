Republican Councilman John McCann held a lead in the race to become the city’s next Mayor — with 31 percent of the vote — as of Wednesday morning.

It’s too soon to know who will advance with him to the runoff. Ammar Campa-Najjar had a slim lead over Jill Galvez as of Tuesday night. Both are Democrats.

McCann has served on the City Council since 2014. He secured the police union endorsement and ran a campaign focused on addressing the basic needs of residents: roads, police and fire. He told Voice last month that he was proud of his accomplishments on the council and believed that would translate to voter support.

“We are just very thankful to the voters of Chula Vista,” McCann said late at night. “I’ve dedicated over four years of being engaged and providing services for our citizens and we’ve been able to accomplish great things.”

That resonated with voters. Andrea Lopez-Villafaña spoke to South Bay voters at the polls who mentioned that they were eager for change in city hall.

Other races of note in Chula Vista include the council and city attorney races. Democrat Carolina Chavez had a lead over Republican Marco Contreras for the City Council District 1 seat. That seat is currently held by McCann. Steve Stenberg and Jose Preciado were neck-and-neck for District 2, which Galvez currently represents.

Deputy City Attorney Simon Silva had a significant lead over his opponents for the city attorney race. He will square off with criminal defense lawyer Dan Smith in November.

