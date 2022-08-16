This post originally appeared in the Aug. 16 Morning Report. Click here to get the free newsletter in your inbox.

A California appellate court has declined to give Chula Vista a new hearing after ruling last month that the city unfairly rejected a cannabis company seeking a license. The judges were unaware at the time that Chula Vista had no more licenses to give out, because the city hadn’t mentioned it. But knowing that now didn’t make a difference.

In a new filing, the judges said they would not reexamine the arguments and consider newly submitted evidence, calling the city’s request “an abuse of the resources of this court.” They also clarified that their ruling in July did not order the city to invalidate any of the licenses it already awarded.

Legal translation: not my problem, go figure it out.

Earlier this month, Voice contributor Jackie Bryant wrote about the city’s scramble to fix its cannabis licensing system, which has been plagued by complaints and lawsuits.