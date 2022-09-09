An unprecedented heatwave preyed on fans and players during San Diego State University’s first game of the season, christening its stadium in sweat.

Fans said there was nowhere to escape the sun. Reports showed attendees ditching their hard-won seats for shelter and succumbing to heat-related illness.

This comes on the heels of SDSU’s nationwide coverage for its response to an alleged gang rape by its football players last Halloween.

On the VOSD Podcast this week, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss SDSU’s recent slate of news-making stories. Among them was this week’s announcement of the university’s plans to open a satellite location in Chula Vista.

Chula Vista leaders have long sought a university presence — a well-worn electoral talking point. Is this not-so-great week for SDSU a pivotal moment in Chula Vista’s academic pursuits? Let’s get into it.

School Board Breakdown

Voice of San Diego education reporter Jakob McWhinney joined the podcast this week to lay the groundwork for San Diego Unified school board elections.

Two seats are open and four candidates vying to represent their sub-districts. This is the first election where winners will be determined solely by voters in those districts — not the whole school district.

McWhinney recently profiled all candidates and discussed with Lewis what candidates are are campaigning on — and how much money they’ve raised — thus far.

Politifest is Nigh!

We’re kicking off Politifest 2022 with an event made for you, a VOSD Pod die hard. Politifest South is our two-part live podcast featuring mayoral candidates for Chula Vista and National City.

Hosting the Oct. 6 shindig are our friends at the Emo Brown Headquarters in Chula Vista. You’ll get great politics, beer, food trucks and live music. Tickets are limited. Get them while you can!

Then on Oct. 8 we are putting on a full day of debates, expert panels, community conversations and ballot breakdowns. Register for that, too.

Listen Now

