Grab that ballot off your kitchen counter, it’s time to fill in some bubbles.

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villfaña reviewed a full San Diegan ballot — from Senate to school board — to discuss what’s what and decipher some of the more confusing items you’ll come across.

This episode runs from big to small, following the order of your ballot pretty closely. As you hit play, we’ll start at the top and explain the oddity of voting for U.S. Senator twice. Then, we move down to county-wide races such as County Sheriff and District Attorney (and the big term news on those races) and some of the intrigue that’s bubbled up in the typically quiet race for County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk.

Deeper in this episode, our hosts discussed the historic potential of an all-Democrat San Diego City Council, highlighting the evolving dynamics of local politics as played out in District 6.

Were we to make a VOSD branded shirt for this episode it would say: “Props are statewide. Measures are local.” Our crew drudged through some of the most confusing state propositions: Dialysis. Tax the rich. Sports betting. And they boiled down the messaging you see in commercials and Instagram ads to their purest form. They also broke down some of the key local measures defining public affairs this year: People’s Ordinance. Midway height limit. Project labor agreements.

Alright nerds, let’s get to work.

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google