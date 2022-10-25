Thousands of unhoused San Diegans moved into homes in the last year, but thousands more fell into homelessness.

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, which coordinates the countywide response to the crisis, reports that 15,327 people sought homeless services for the first time over the last 12 months – outpacing the 11,861 formerly unhoused people who moved into housing.

That’s the equivalent of 13 people accessing homeless services for the first time for every 10 formerly homeless residents who were housed.

The bottom line: Local efforts to combat homelessness can’t keep up with the flood of people losing their homes. It’s a harsh reality that explains why the region isn’t putting a significant dent in its foremost humanitarian crisis even as local leaders tout increased investments in housing, shelter beds and other services.

The new countywide data from the Task Force shows more people are falling into homelessness than the service system can aid.

“This homeless crisis response system is not built for these kind of numbers,” Task Force CEO Tamera Kohler said.

Last month alone, 1,368 newly homeless people accessed services.

Courtesy of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness.

The number of people falling into homelessness has surged in the past few years.

Task Force data shows the overall number of people accessing homeless services also spiked more than 40 percent since fiscal year 2019 to about 34,250 people over the past 12 months. That total reaches more than 41,300 when permanent housing programs are included.

Seniors and families have been particularly vulnerable.

The Task Force reported it saw an 89 percent spike in newly homeless families in shelters from 2019 to 2021 and during the February homeless census, 47 percent of unsheltered residents 55 and older reported they were experiencing homelessness for the first time.

Kay, 60, is among San Diego’s newly homeless seniors. The onetime Carlsbad homeowner said she rented a room in a Sunset Cliffs home before an August dispute with her landlord forced her to sleep in her car. She has since spent most nights in a city-funded safe parking lot while searching for work. She has yet to find a new housing option and said the safe parking lot is filled with other seniors and people with fixed incomes.

Tents where San Diegans live line the street outside the shuttered California Theater on Sept. 2, 2022. / Photo by Peggy Peattie for Voice of San Diego

“There’s no bridge to housing,” Kay said. “There’s no bridge to work.”

Homeless service providers throughout the county are also feeling the impact.

“There’s this huge wave of people who are brand spanking new to this situation,” said Sebastian Martinez of Chula Vista-based Community Through Hope.

Martinez said increased need in recent months led Community Through Hope to increase spending on food and bus passes for unsheltered clients. A portable shower trailer available on Tuesdays for unsheltered residents celebrated its 500th shower after almost a year in service, then surpassed 1,000 showers about two months later.

Greg Anglea, CEO of Escondido-based Interfaith Community Services, said his agency has noticed a spike in need in the last six months.

“The increased cost of housing simply makes it much easier for anyone to fall into homelessness,” Anglea said.

Tent encampments in downtown San Diego on Sept. 2, 2022. / Photo by Peggy Peattie for Voice of San Diego

Last fiscal year, Anglea said Interfaith moved 1,374 people into housing and helped another 1,485 people avoid falling into homelessness with the help of COVID relief funds.

Now COVID funds have largely run out. The need hasn’t gone away.

“If you can’t stem that inflow, then we are going to continue to see the problems that we’re seeing,” Anglea said. “I think we absolutely need to prioritize homelessness prevention.”

Lisa Jones, executive vice president of strategic initiatives at the San Diego Housing Commission, said at a City Council meeting last month that the agency is updating the city’s 10-year homelessness plan to reflect an increasing tide of unhoused residents.

She also emphasized the need for more preventive measures.

“Our current homelessness crisis system is a fail-first model,” Jones said. “You have to experience homelessness to get responded to so if we don’t focus permanent funding streams on upstream interventions, none of the other money we sink into this is going to work.”

Some prevention work has been ramping up at the city and county. The city and county earlier this year approved pilot programs meant to provide hundreds of seniors and others with payments to help them avoid losing their homes.

County supervisors are also set to vote Tuesday on Chair Nathan Fletcher’s proposal that county staff create a prevention program using data to predict the likelihood that a person will become homeless that directs resources accordingly.

Kohler said more preventive efforts are needed.

“We’re going to continue to lean in there because the system just does not have the capacity to serve these increased numbers,” Kohler said.