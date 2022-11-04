Every two years, something amazing happens. Perhaps more important than newly elected leaders, passed initiatives, updated ordinances and a collective national exercise to uphold our republic … is the Voice of San Diego Podcast Election Draft!

As ever, the week before an election is a chance for VOSD Podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña to hop on the mics and lay down their picks. Each host had two draft picks: These are local contests for which they are most excited to see results. The passage of a local measure may indicate the electorate’s approval of the politicians who boosted it. A choice between two candidates of the same political party may illuminate new political dividing lines. A mayoral race in one city could diverge plans for the region.

This is our last show before our election special, which will drop the morning after Election Day. Stay subscribed to catch our vibe.

(You can also get our texts directly to your mobile telephone for election updates. Check that out here.)

Plus: Political mailers, fascinating specimens. On the first half of the show, Lewis, Keatts and Lopez-Villafaña dissected some political ads — sourced from snail mail and social media. This segment of our show proves that political ads are just straight up confusing, often self-contradictory, chockablock with sophomoric photoshop, yet still thriving despite the fact that everyone says they throw them out immediately.

