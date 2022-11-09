Tony Kranz, an Encinitas councilman since 2012, is poised to become the city’s next mayor.

Kranz faced off against four candidates to fill the mayoral seat formerly held by Catherine Blakespear, who is in a neck-and-neck race for the 38th State Senate District seat.

As of early Wednesday morning, Kranz held a large lead over Cindy Cremona, Jeff Morris and Michael Blobe, holding 48 percent of the votes. Cremona was the closest behind Kranz with 25 percent, Morris was a close third, and Blobe had less than 3 percent of the votes, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

For City Council, incumbent Joy Lyndes and former Planning Commissioner Bruce Ehlers held early leads in their districts.

District 3’s Lyndes held the slim lead with 52 percent of the votes compared with Thunder’s 47 percent. In District 4, Ehlers held the lead of 47 percent of the votes over Pamela Redela’s 32 percent.

According to the San Diego Registrar of Voters, there are more than 500,000 votes still to be counted in San Diego County. The next update will be posted Thursday evening.