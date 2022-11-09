Late on Election Night, VOSD Podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña harnessed their last vestiges of energy and freshest election results to bring you San Diego Election Night takes.

As of this recording — about 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening — our editors had a solid handle of a few key races they’d been watching this year: San Diego County Sheriff, Chula Vista mayor, National City mayor, San Diego City Council District 6.

Though we aimed to stretch into the wee-est hours we could, the City of San Diego’s premiere measures B (trash pickup fee) and C (Midway height limit) were too close to call. But the closeness of these hyped local initiatives are revealing, too.

County representation gets more bluer, big cities pick conservative mayors and more in our official election show made for (and by) San Diego public affairs junkies.

