The Registrar released a count of another 100,000 votes Thursday. Here’s what we know so far about the toss-up races.

On Measure C, which would remove Midway from the 30-foot height limit on new buildings in the coastal area, the “Yes” side nearly doubled its lead, though that amounts to just a 1,190 vote edge. Still, it could relieve supporters by reversing a trend that had been narrowing the measure’s lead as more votes were counted on election night.

But the latest batch of votes wasn’t as comforting for supporters of Measure B, which would let the city charge all residents for trash pickup. The “No” side of that measure stretched its lead to 3,600 votes, up from 2,247 when the registrar dropped the first round of ballots.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear / File photo by Vito Di Stefano

Democratic Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear gained a bit of room over Republican businessman Matt Gunderson in her bid to represent the 38th state Senate district, pushing her lead from 50.3-49.7 lead to 51-49.

In the 49th Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Mike Levin grew his lead over former San Juan Capistrano Mayor Brian Maryott from 51.1-48.9 to a healthier 51.7-48.3. The two-term congressman’s re-election bid is among a closely watched handful in California that could determine whether the GOP wins control of the House.

It’s still incredibly close in the race to be Imperial Beach’s next mayor, where Democratic Councilwoman Paloma Aguirre stretched her lead to a whopping 50 votes, from fewer than 30, over Republican Shirley Nakawatase.

Jordan Marks, a Republican, is hanging on to his lead over Democrat Barbara Bry to be San Diego’s next Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk. He’s up 52.2-47.8.

GOP businesswoman Kristie Bruce-Lane is still ahead of Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, a Democrat, in his 76th Assembly District re-election bid, but he gained some ground with the latest count. Wednesday morning, Bruce-Lane led by 615 votes but that’s now down to just 220 votes.