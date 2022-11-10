The Morning Report
Subscribe now. Get smarter tomorrow.
This post originally appeared in the Nov. 10 Morning Report. Sign up for the daily newsletter here.
The registrar of voters did not release new vote counts after early morning Wednesday and there are only a few significant updates from yesterday’s Morning Report. Here are some:
- The margin in the race for San Diego Unified Board of Education along the coast between Democrat Cody Petterson and Republican Becca Williams tightened significantly. Petterson has a 6 percentage-point lead over Williams.
- U.S. Rep. Mike Levin had a 2 percent-advantage over his Republican opponent, Brian Maryott, in the 49th Congressional District race. The lead increased slightly (0.1 percentage point!) Wednesday. Sensing trouble, Democrats dispatched President Joe Biden to stump for Levin last week.
- Democratic incumbent Brian Maienschein was leading Republican Kristie Bruce-Lane in the 76th Assembly District Tuesday night, but the results flipped on Wednesday.
- The vote count as of Wednesday had Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear with a razor-thin 0.6 percentage-point lead over businessman Matt Gunderson in the 39th State Senate District. A little less than 1,200 votes separate them out of nearly 220,000 cast. Both Levin and Blakespear performed significantly worse among voters in the Orange County portion of their districts.