Some key races are a lot more interesting after the county registrar of voters updated the latest count of ballots.

National City: Ron Morrison, the former mayor, is ahead by only 128 votes with about 9,000 counted so far. The city will represent only a small fraction of the 80,000 votes the county says are left to count but the trend is definitely in the direction of Jose Rodriguez, the City Councilman.

Measure B: The city of San Diego’s initiative that would allow it to study and implement a special fee for trash collection could very well succeed. The measure was down in all early vote totals but now “yes” is down only 1,030 votes out of more than 370,000 cast.

Measure C: The exemption to the 30-foot building height limit for the Midway area of the city of San Diego continues to increase the margin of “yes” votes over no votes. It is now up more than 8,000 votes.

Assessor/Recorder/Clerk: Jordan Marks maintains a nearly 30,000 vote lead over Barbara Bry in the heated battle for this race. Marks’ percentage of the total vote is eroding slightly but his vote margin remains healthy.