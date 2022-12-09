The Colorado River is the lifeblood of the American West.

But its flow is inconstant and undependable — especially as climate change propels us into a dry abyss. Now the river’s use needs to be rethought.

Voice of San Diego environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer had the story this week of the new way of (Colorado River) water — and a how one group agreed to give up some of its water rights: Imperial Valley farmers.

They were among the first to tap into this precious resource, so they got primo access and pay way less.

This week on the podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss a new approach by the farmers and the Imperial Irrigation District to pay more, fund their own future and use water more efficiently.

Plus: The San Diego District Attorney decided not to file criminal charges in the high-profile rape case involving SDSU football players; the civil case, though, is ongoing. And there are more homeless people Downtown than ever recorded.

