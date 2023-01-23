Stormy Drainels lives on 21st and Worth Street in San Francisco.

That’s what a volunteer San Franciscan calls the drain they adopted, agreeing to keep it clear of debris to help prevent street flooding and ocean pollution under the city Public Utilities Commission’s Adopt-a-Drain program. The program sends periodic email notifications before large storms reminding drain parents to clear their storm grates before it rains.

California cities control flooding from urban streets by allowing rainwater to collect along curbs and fall through grated storm drains which dump all that water and debris into the ocean. That’s why beaches are typically closed for 72 hours after a rain event in San Diego; storm drains carry all kinds of waste from pet excrement in lawns to oils and other spills from industrial businesses.

Since San Francisco’s program began in 2016, city residents adopted a quarter of the city’s 25,000 storm drains, creating a kind of free army of stormwater maintenance.

What neighboring pun artists dubbed their stormwater outlets makes for a fine hour of internet scrolling, with such strokes of genius as “Drain’t Misbehavin’” named after the Fats Waller hit, or “A Hard Drain’s Gonna Fall,” a nod to the infamous Bob Dylan ode. Some drains, as you might expect, are named things that are downright naughty. But instead of trash-clogged storm drains and road flooding, the streets of San Francisco are littered with wordsmithing.

Right now, San Diego’s storm drains are nameless orphans, waiting their turn for routine maintenance from the city of San Diego’s Stormwater Department.

Bethany Bezak, the city’s interim stormwater director, told the City Council’s Environment Committee it has less than a third of the dollars it needs this fiscal year to build and maintain miles of stormwater pipes and pumps. A $733 million loan from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will only cover 36 percent of the projects the department needs to build over the next five years, and none of the rising maintenance needs.

In 2021, we reported the city’s stormwater systems deficit sat at $1.27 billion – more than half of what the city said it needed to spend on infrastructure in the next five years. A measure to raise money for stormwater infrastructure didn’t make it onto the 2022 ballot.

The City Council Environment Committee Chair, Joe LaCava, asked Bezak if the department would consider allowing San Diegans to adopt their drains. She pointed to the city’s storm drain stenciling program, an event that is promoted a few times per year by the “I Love a Clean San Diego” organization, which amounts to painting blue “drains to the ocean” signs.

There’s a map, kind of like the Adopt-a-Drain program hosts, showing where drains have been stenciled. Between Jan. 1, 2022, and Monday, 157 volunteer San Diegans painted 186 drains. But stenciling a drain doesn’t amount to the kind of routine care adopting an orphaned drain requires.

In San Francisco, adoptive drain parents are advised to wear bright yellow safety vests, gloves and sweep, rake or shovel sharp debris and then separate materials into their recycling, organic waste and trash bins. Found hazardous or medical waste should never be touched and trigger a report to a city call center.

California King Tides Are Glimpse of Future Sea Level Rise

King tide waves at the Children’s Pool in La Jolla on Jan. 22, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Our photographer Ariana Drehsler captured waves slamming against the Children’s Pool in La Jolla Saturday morning, just an hour after San Diego experienced one of the highest tides of the year.

King Tides are a term of art used to describe the phenomenon when tides reach peak highs and extreme lows – exposing magnificent tide pooling opportunities along the coast. Tides are the ocean’s response to the gravitational pull of both the moon and sun. The moon’s gravitational force is about twice as strong as the sun, explains California Sea Grant. Saturday was a new moon – when the moon lands between the sun and the earth along its orbit. That sun-moon-earth alignment causes an exceptional gravitational pull on the ocean, pulling that water outward like a bulge, creating conditions for tides to roll in and out at their extremes.

Here’s a short Tik Tok explainer on how King Tides can help us envision a future of higher seas, should the burning of fossil fuels exacerbate the warming of the planet.

