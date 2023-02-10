Voice of San Diego’s recent reporting on Covid-19 deaths and political party affiliation was… well… more than just a little bit controversial. Our reporting showed Republicans died at significantly higher rates than Democrats during the second year of the pandemic.

We promised at the time we’d share the data and here it is.

As reporters Jesse Marx and Will Huntsberry wrote:

“The database contains information never before released by San Diego County, including education level, occupation, race and birthplace. Reporters also combined the database with San Diego’s voter roll. In cases where reporters were able to match a death record to a voter record, the database also shows the political party affiliation of those who died.

We removed any identifying information, including name, birthdate and address to protect families’ privacy.”

Find the full database here. And read the stories here.

SDG&E Rates Under Some Serious Scrutiny

Flames burn on a gas stove on Jan. 17, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

The state auditors have already been investigating San Diego Gas and Electric for shockingly high energy rates since May. Now the governor wants the feds to step in.

Here’s why: January’s monumental increase in natural gas prices and subsequent drop again in February triggered a response from Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to investigate whether market manipulation or anticompetitive behavior among utilities was at play. SDG&E has the highest per-kilowatt hour electric rate in the continental U.S.

Protestors including advocates for a public takeover of the city’s energy grid called on the San Diego City Council to hold its own hearings to probe why SDG&E’s gas prices tripled.

SDG&E spokesman told the Union-Tribune they understand customers are upset and angry.

Read more here.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Will Huntsberry and MacKenzie Elmer. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Andrew Keatts.