Voice of San Diego’s recent reporting on Covid-19 deaths and political party affiliation was… well… more than just a little bit controversial. Our reporting showed Republicans died at significantly higher rates than Democrats during the second year of the pandemic.
We promised at the time we’d share the data and here it is.
As reporters Jesse Marx and Will Huntsberry wrote:
“The database contains information never before released by San Diego County, including education level, occupation, race and birthplace. Reporters also combined the database with San Diego’s voter roll. In cases where reporters were able to match a death record to a voter record, the database also shows the political party affiliation of those who died.
We removed any identifying information, including name, birthdate and address to protect families’ privacy.”
Find the full database here. And read the stories here.
SDG&E Rates Under Some Serious Scrutiny
The state auditors have already been investigating San Diego Gas and Electric for shockingly high energy rates since May. Now the governor wants the feds to step in.
Here’s why: January’s monumental increase in natural gas prices and subsequent drop again in February triggered a response from Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to investigate whether market manipulation or anticompetitive behavior among utilities was at play. SDG&E has the highest per-kilowatt hour electric rate in the continental U.S.
Protestors including advocates for a public takeover of the city’s energy grid called on the San Diego City Council to hold its own hearings to probe why SDG&E’s gas prices tripled.
SDG&E spokesman told the Union-Tribune they understand customers are upset and angry.
In Other News
- Encinitas says clapping is allowed during City Council meetings again. (Union-Tribune)
- The state of Baja California in Mexico is studying a cross-border trolley idea that it hopes to eventually present to U.S. authorities. The San Diego Association of Governments supported a private-sector version of essentially the same thing, but extending the existing Blue Line Trolley route one mile into Tijuana. (Union-Tribune and Voice of San Diego)
- A tiny California Pacific pocket mouse at San Diego Zoo is certifiably the oldest of its kind living today. (Associated Press)
- Santa Ana winds, those blustery westerly winds from the desert, triggered a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Friday. There’s a chance of weekend rain. (NBC 7)
- There’s been another cliff collapse at Black’s Beach Thursday in La Jolla, captured on video by NBC 7. A larger section of bluff fell weeks earlier following heavy rains.
The Morning Report was written by Will Huntsberry and MacKenzie Elmer. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Andrew Keatts.