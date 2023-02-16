The five-member committee that’s supposed to keep tabs on the city of San Diego’s contractual relationship with its monopoly energy grid builder, San Diego Gas & Electric, stands only four strong.

And when some on the City Council asked those Franchise Compliance Review Committee members to be vetted for conflicts of interest with an extra layer of scrutiny — that didn’t happen.

Now, SDG&E is facing its own scrutiny from state auditors over soaring energy rates and a possible inquiry from the feds. It’s this committee that will recommend whether San Diego should stay in its 20-year contract with SDG&E.

Some Advocates for Black Students Aren’t Happy With Newsom Plan – Or Akilah Weber

San Diego Unified Superintendent Dr. Lamont A. Jackson poses for a photo with students after raising Black Lives Matter Flag in Honor of Black History Month at Eugene Brucker Education Center in University Heights on Feb. 1, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

When Assemblymember Akilah Weber introduced AB 2774 last year, the bill gained a wide base of support, especially among advocates for Black students. That’s because the bill would have directed hundreds of millions of dollars to the lowest performing student group in California, which for decades has been Black students.

Shortly before the bill’s likely passage, though, Weber pulled it following objections raised by Gov. Gavin Newsom. His objections centered on concerns that the bill would violate a state constitutional amendment that prohibits preferential treatment in public agencies based on race.

​​But proponents of AB 2774 pointed out that the bill doesn’t mention race. Instead, it focuses on directing money to the lowest performing subgroup not already receiving supplemental funds, so the money wouldn’t have been exclusively tied to Black students.

Weber’s decision to pull the bill, and the “equity multiplier” compromise plan Newsom included in his latest budget, have left some of those who most staunchly advocated for AB 2774 “livid.” For them, the equity multiplier accomplishes very little of the work Weber’s bill would have done.

Newly Homeless Continue to Outpace Newly Housed

A homeless encampment in downtown on Nov. 11, 2022. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

For the tenth month in a row, countywide data shows the number of San Diegans who fell into homelessness outpaced the number moving into homes.

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness reports that 1,211 people sought homeless services in San Diego County for the first time in January. Just over 660 people moved into housing.

The Task Force’s monthly data also once again showed that the majority of San Diegans who exited homelessness ended up renting their own units without ongoing aid.

In Other News

After a string of reports that exposed major problems at the agency, SANDAG is considering replacing their internal auditor with outside consultants when their current auditor retires later this year. (inewsource)

Chula Vista is no longer a “Welcoming City,” a title given to immigrant-friendly cities by the Welcoming America organization, after its city manager chose not seek recertification, KPBS reported. The move came after a complaint was raised about Chula Vista’s surveillance policies.

San Diego Port Commissioners are moving forward with a plan to develop a bayfront RV resort in upscale Coronado Cays over the objections of Coronado residents and the city. (Union-Tribune)

Imperial Beach has a new city manager. The Council announced the promotion of Tyler Foltz, a deputy city manager and director of community development, who got his start as an intern, on Wednesday. Andy Hall is headed to San Clemente.

Rep. Sara Jacobs spoke about reproductive health and her My Body, My Data Act bill with Refinery29.

After months of staffing and response-time struggles with the city’s ambulance provider, the city wants to take over billing and staffing authority as part of a new plan that could allow it to hire multiple companies. (Union-Tribune)

The Morning Report was written by MacKenzie Elmer, Jakob McWhinney, Jesse Marx and Lisa Halverstadt. It was edited by Lisa Halverstadt.