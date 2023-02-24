Mira Mesa is growing fast.

As one of the city’s northernmost neighborhoods, Mira Mesa draws a huge amount of daily car commuters to its tech jobs, business parks and headquarters.

But some of the region’s highest-profile climate advocates say if it’s going to keep growing, the city needs to do more to combat the environmental consequences of that growth. So now they’re gearing up to sue the city of San Diego.

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss the city’s climate action plan — how its goals are literally never met — and how it squares with the Mira Mesa community plan.

School Sexual Misconduct

In 2017, a Grossmont teacher named Joshua Allen Barney was fired for making inappropriate comments and contact with a student.

But even though he was fired from that job — and school administrators and a court determined he did not understand how it was wrong and that he would likely do it again — he kept his teaching credentials.

Now he’s back in the classroom.

Keatts and Lopez-Villafaña lay out the story of that teacher, the incident that got him fired and how he got back to teaching despite a court’s findings.

This story is part of a long investigative series by Voice of San Diego on sexual misconduct in San Diego schools.

Anyone can submit anonymous tips to us at vosd.org/contact.

Bonus content: Our education podcast, Good Schools For All, examined how predatory teachers stay in the classroom — reviewing multiple cases, the costs to schools, non-disclosure agreements and more. Hear that episode here.

