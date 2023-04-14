The ongoing fallout from the Nathan Fletcher scandal is unlike anything our podcast hosts have seen. It’s a potentially unprecedented meltdown in its far-reaching public policy implications from one local leader.

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña recap the latest from the Fletcher fallout as the County Board of Supervisors cast a “no confidence” vote in the soon-to-be-former supervisor. The supes also paused the process to hire a new chief administrative officer for the county — one of the most important things they would do this year.

‘Gorgeous and Troubling’

That’s how Lewis described the latest piece by Voice multimedia journalist Ariana Dreshler: a photo essay of unhoused San Diegans.

Drehsler spent weeks getting to know several residents in the region, from San Ysidro to Lemon Grove. She joined the pod this week to talk about the people she met for this piece — how they landed where they did and how they see the crisis.

“When you see somebody who’s homeless, a lot of times people look the other way. And I’ve been guilty of that,” Dreshler said during the show. “But as a photographer you’re not supposed to look away.”

See that photo essay here: The Faces of Homelessness.

It was a timely piece: The debate about homelessness in San Diego has entered a new chapter.

As the city of San Diego works to supply more shelter options for homeless residents, providers are struggling to find permanent homes for people already in those shelters.

Meanwhile, the city is plowing ahead on an ordinance that would make it illegal for homeless residents to camp almost anywhere in San Diego even if there’s no shelter space.

We get into all of that this week — plus some chatter about big plans for San Diego City Hall.

Live Show Alert

On May 10, 2023, our venerable hosts — along with other Voice journalists and special guests — will be at the Whistlestop Bar for a live podcast recording.

It’s everything you know and love about the VOSD Podcast but IRL with drinks and friends. Voice members are free. Normal people are $15. (Membership is $3 a month.) See more deets and register here.

Listen Now

