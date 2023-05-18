Hafsa Kaka, director of the city of San Diego's Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department, in 2021. / Photo courtesy of Mayor Todd Gloria's Office
Hafsa Kaka, former director of the city of San Diego's Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department, in 2021. / Photo courtesy of Mayor Todd Gloria's Office

This post first appeared in the May 18 Morning Report.

Hafsa Kaka, who recently departed her post as the top city of San Diego official focused on addressing homelessness, is now a senior adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Kaka announced on LinkedIn this weekend that she had just finished her first week as a senior adviser on homelessness to the governor’s office.

“I am honored to be part of the cabinet team, humbled to be working in collaboration with state agencies, and excited in supporting local governments and stakeholders throughout California to address the humanitarian issue of homelessness,” Kaka wrote. “Collectively we can!”

The new post follows 19 months as director of the city’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department and a March city reorganization that shifted that department under the city’s neighborhood services division rather than have it report directly to Mayor Todd Gloria.

On Wednesday, Kaka told Voice that she was recruited by the Governor’s Office and that she saw her hiring as recognition of her success in San Diego.

“The good work was recognized,” Kaka said.

Worth noting: Kaka’s time at City Hall coincided with a visible increase in street homelessness even as she worked to add dozens of shelter beds and other increased service offerings – and not everyone was thrilled with her approach. The city and region have struggled to put a dent in the region’s homelessness crisis because the countywide homelessness response system has been unable to keep up with the number of people falling into homelessness

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa is a senior investigative reporter who digs into some of San Diego's biggest challenges including homelessness, city real estate debacles, the region's...

