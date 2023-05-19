This post originally appeared in the May 19 Morning Report.

For months, the Commercial Street underpass on the edge of East Village has been packed with homeless camps that surround passersby as they drive or walk through. Now both sides of the street are empty.

Police spokeswoman Ashley Bailey said the city began clearing the area last week for safety reasons.

“The area along Commercial Street posed a public safety hazard to pedestrians, vehicles, and trolleys operating in the area,” Bailey wrote in an email.

She also shared a video showing camps blocking the sidewalk and portions of the street that she said forced vehicles to drive on trolley tracks. Bailey could not immediately say how many unhoused people were arrested or cited as the city cleared the area.

Views of a bustling Commercial Street underpass on March 30, 2023, and an empty underpass on May 18, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Rachel Hayes, 56, who has slept under the bridge for the past few months, was skeptical of the city’s explanation. She said groups had been dropping off food donations there and disputed the city’s explanation about safety concerns. Since the operation, Hayes said, people who had been staying under the bridge have dispersed to nearby areas and have struggled to connect with people who had delivered food.

“Cut us a break,” Hayes said. “We’re doing the best we can out here.”

Related: Councilman Stephen Whitburn and Mayor Todd Gloria are pushing a controversial ordinance that would ban camping along the Commercial Street corridor – which is a couple blocks away from the St. Vincent de Paul campus and along a trolley line – at all times. More than 160 local professors and researchers have signed a letter urging Gloria and the City Council not to proceed with the unsafe camping ban that would also bar people from staying on public property when shelter beds are available.

“We write to express our strongest opposition to the proposed expansion of the encampment ban ordinance,” the group of academics wrote. “If enacted, this ordinance is likely to be ineffective, harmful to public health and the natural environment, and expensive to enact and enforce.”