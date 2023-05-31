Last week, we brought in KPBS reporter Andrew Bowen to talk about his new podcast, “Freeway Exit,” dedicated to the past, present and future of freeways.

I cut a shorter version of that conversation between Bowen and our VOSD Podcast host Andrew Keatts for our most recent episode.

Now, I have for you the full, unabridged version of that conversation — where Bowen and Keatts are free to unleash their unbridled passion for freeways and transportation.

In this full interview, they dug into the archival footage Bowen found to inform his series. They discussed a freeway decommissioning that’s in the works in San Diego right now. And, some history: How President Dwight D. Eisenhower championed freeways and their proliferation throughout the country. They also discussed freeway revolts by local communities and a glimpse into a possible future of freeway use in the region.

If you like our show, I think you’ll like “Freeway Exit,” too.

