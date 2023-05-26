The County Board of Supervisors voted this week to approve loans to help the city of San Diego buy three hotels and an apartment building to house homeless residents.

But it wasn’t without controversy.

Local Republicans, including Supervisor Jim Desmond, pushed back. Specifically, Desmond, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells argued housing alone won’t solve the region’s homelessness crisis. They say housing is only part of the solution and must be coupled with mandatory drug and addiction treatment.

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss the evolution of homeless solutions over the last decade — and how they’ve been wielded by leaders and policy wonks — including “housing first” versus “transitional housing.”

Pro tip: If all these terms are new to you, Lisa Halverstadt put together this handy explainer a couple years ago. Read it here.

Speaking from experience: Escondido Mayor Dane White, a Republican, said in a recent story by Voice’s Tigist Layne that he wants to use his experiences to inform the city’s approach to homelessness. White was homeless and addicted to drugs more than 10 years ago, and said he needed shelter and addiction recovery treatment to get back on his feet. He aims to increase the availability of both as he begins to shape his tenure as the city’s youngest mayor ever.

Freeways Way Cool

Freeways are critical to the state and the country. They’re a natural part of how we do most everything, especially in San Diego. But have they gone too far?

The proliferation of freeways enabled economic growth and connectivity throughout the country — while also creating displacement and division.

KPBS reporter Andrew Bowen has a new podcast, “Freeway Exit,” dedicated to freeways, their impact and history. He joined us during the last segment of the show to share what he’s learned about the creation and costs of freeways.

Producer’s note: Mustachioed nerds, Bowen and Keatts, went deep on this one. So in this episode, I cut an abridged version of their conversation. The full interview will drop as a bonus episode next week. Stay subscribed.

