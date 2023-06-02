A bill that passed quietly last year, signed by the governor with no meaningful opposition, has completely upended campaign finance and is causing confusion across the state.

This week, VOSD Podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña unpacked SB 1439. The law requires elected officials to recuse themselves from votes involving anyone who gave them more than $250 in campaign contributions. It has caused massive consequences (and confusion) that politicians and special interests are grappling with now.

Venting about vending: About a year ago, a San Diego city ordinance went into effect to curb street vendors — essentially kicking them from the curb.

Vendors now say vending is practically impossible throughout the city. Lopez-Villafaña attended a community meeting this week that was buzzing with micro-business owners struggling to get any kind of traction since the rules came down.

In this episode, she laid out their frustrations and the state of street vending.

And finally: Mayor Todd Gloria is gearing up for a big vote. A new ordinance to ban camping in most public spaces is coming to the City Council in a couple weeks.

Our hosts discussed the mayor’s latest messaging and a petition he’s pushing related to street camping.

Producer’s note: Grab some tissues. Keatts has some news.