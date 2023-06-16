Voice of San Diego contributor Beau Lynott interviewed the CEO of the region’s new Major League Soccer team, Tom Penn. The two unpack how Penn rose from practicing criminal defense law to becoming president of the Los Angeles Football Club to landing in San Diego.

San Diego Football Club (or some jumbling of that title) will step onto the global competitive football stage and play a role in the development of youth soccer academies, considered a pipeline to in training future U.S. soccer stars.

There’s a dream to build a combined training facility for the new football club and its youth development arm in San Diego by 2025. But where?

And with all the buzz around Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi joining MLS’ Inter Miami, could San Diego land a big-name player as well?

More Sobering Homelessness Data

A view of a homeless encampment on Logan Avenue in the East Village on June 14, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

It’s now been 14 months since San Diego County had a month where the number of people falling into homelessness didn’t outpace the number moving into homes.

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness reported that 1,289 San Diegans became homeless for the first time in May and 657 exited homelessness.

March 2022 marked the last month that the number of folks getting housed outpaced those becoming unhoused.

In other homelessness news:

The controversial camping ban the City Council approved earlier this week appears likely to go into effect in late July or early August. Police have said they will first focus on cracking down on camps near schools and in parks. The Union-Tribune gathered a few more details.

Times of San Diego reports that state Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones is a fan of the city’s new camping ban and wants to take it statewide.

CBS 8 reports that the women staying at the old Central Library shelter have grappled with limited drinking water and electrical issues.

Coffee and All Things North County

Meet the faces behind your favorite stories. We’ll be at Coastal Roots Farm on June 21 at 9 a.m. to discuss North County reporter Tigist Layne’s latest stories.

Layne has been working hard to cover government, housing, politics and homelessness in North County, but we’d love to hear your story ideas, too. Catch up on her work here.

Enjoy a cup of coffee with our reporters and editors. Voice members can register for a free ticket. Non-members can RSVP and purchase a membership for $35. RSVP here.

The Morning Report was written by MacKenzie Elmer and Lisa Halverstadt. It was edited by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña.