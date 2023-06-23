This week’s VOSD Podcast co-host, Jakob McWhinney, shared in this episode a framework he often uses to consider San Diego’s present state and future: “It’s gonna blow.”

The Padres are going to acquire huge stars and take off. San Diego’s going to be a hot new music scene. Democrats are going to transform county government. The big thing is always going to happen.

In this episode, McWhinney and hosts Scott Lewis and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña review this week’s news with that framework in mind: homelessness, sports, billionaire investors and more.

It’s Not You, It’s Me.

Following one of its biggest sports moments ever — making it to the NCAA finals — San Diego State now finds itself in the middle of a messy breakup.

Its basketball breakthrough, a few other sports wins and a new stadium inspired rumors that SDSU would leave the Mountain West conference. The university sent a letter to Mountain West outlining its intentions — not the final “take care of yourself” breakup text. But Mountain West don’t play like that. The conference took the letter of intent as final.

Now SDSU must follow through on the split, which includes a $17 million separation fee.

After a legit blow-up for SDSU in recent years (not to mention SDSU Mission Valley and its research advancements), they now face new, costly uncertainties.

The Ultimate Spectator Sport

The 2024 election is all too real.

While the County Board of Supervisors is still incomplete, with the District 4 special election slated for August to replace Nathan Fletcher, two local Republicans are warming up their quads for another race.

And after lots of sponsored tweets and telegraphing, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey made his plans official by filing to run to for District 3 County Supervisor in 2024, aiming to unseat Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.

But like Sting descending from the rafters in a WWF match, former Mayor Kevin Faulconer appears to be swooping in.

It could be a new dynamic for this kind of race — Republican versus Republican — since Democrats made big moves to take over the Board majority and chair. They were on their way to greater things, about to blow, until Fletcher resigned. Now control of the board is at stake, as a Republican win in District 3 could shift power away from Dems.

Also this week: Big money is coming to Sports Arena… but not a big sports team. How the Chargers got the best NFL deal ever. ICE used a controversial tool to request student medical records.

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google | PodLink