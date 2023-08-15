Voters turned out Tuesday to cast their ballots for San Diego County District 4 Supervisor race.

Former County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher resigned after a former employee of the Metropolitan Transit System accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

There are four candidates vying for Fletcher’s seat: Democrats Monica Montgomery Steppe and Janessa Goldbeck, and Republicans Paul McQuigg and Amy Reichert.

Voice of San Diego checked in with voters in District 4. Many had mild opinions, if any, on the candidates but issues that were top of mind for some were affordable housing and addressing homelessness effectively.

Normal Heights resident Philip Fernandez, 55, said he voted because it’s the right thing to do.

“I know it is a special election, but I don’t see anything really special about it,” Fernandez said.

But others felt differently.

(Left to right) Julia Cortez and Philip Hernandez at the San Diego LGBT Community Center on Aug. 15, 2023. / Photo by Kathryn Gray

Julia Cortez, 21, of Mission Hills, is worried about the county’s lack of affordable housing and increased homelessness across the region.

University Heights resident Matt Eagan, 33, said he was torn between Goldbeck and Montgomery Steppe, the two Democrats on the ballot. He decided to vote for Montgomery Steppe because he was turned off by mailers paid for by San Diego’s police union. He did not want to support a candidate who the police were backing.

Antoinne Moss, 41, who lives in University Heights, was passionate about several issues. Moss said he would like to see the next supervisor fight for pay increases for health care workers, gun reform and adequate housing. The homelessness crisis was also top of mind. Moss is worried about the homeless encampment bans that cities are adopting and how they might impact surrounding areas.

Judy Beth Tropp, 56, said the Board of Supervisors plays a central role in San Diego.

“I don’t think people understand how important the Board of Supervisors is,” Tropp.

Others had other reasons for voting.

(Left to right) Devon and Kafi at the at the San Diego LGBT Community Center on Aug. 15, 2023. / Photo by Kathryn Gray

Kafi, 60, a business owner in Hillcrest was most concerned with crime when he cast his vote. He is worried that people who commit crimes are not being prosecuted. He said he does not feel safe in Hillcrest, and “doesn’t want it to get worse.”

Longtime Hillcrest resident Devon, 60, wasn’t fond of anyone on the ballot.

“You’re voting for the best of the worst these days,” Devon said. “But there is one candidate I was voting for above all.”

Devon said bigotry, and hatred against the LGBTQ community are always top of mind.

There are several ways you can still vote and multiple voting centers stay open until 8 p.m. today. The first set of unofficial results will be available after 8 p.m. The election must be officially certified by Sept. 14.