Tropical storm Hilary’s stop in San Diego wasn’t as bad as people expected. But it did bring significant flooding in the usual flood-prone areas.

I went out on Sunday to see how ranchers in San Ysidro were coping and others parts of the city. Here’s what I saw.

Danny Moreno (right) and other ranchers look at the water level in San Ysidro on Aug. 20, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

People on Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach before tropical storm Hilary makes landfall on Aug. 20, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

A man walks on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach on Aug. 20, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Lifeguards separate the sand so water can go through into the ocean in Pacific Beach on Aug. 20, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Men walk on the boardwalk in Pacific Beach before tropical storm Hilary makes landfall on Aug. 20, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Naomi Early from Alabama takes shelter in her car while it rains in downtown on Aug. 20, 2023. Early slept at Father Joe’s the night before and is hoping to stay in a shelter tonight. Being from the South she says she has experience with hurricanes and tornadoes. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

A homeless encampment in the East Village on Aug. 20, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Brendan, a resident in Jacumba puts sandbags in front of Impossible Railroad Trading Post on Aug. 19, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Sandbags can be seen near the Impossible Railroad Trading Post and the Gilliam Gallery in Jacumba, Calif. on Aug. 19, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler