Our approach to journalism is a little different than other traditional newsrooms. We have a set of values that we stand for because we believe journalism is best when it is pursued with a purpose.
That’s why we task our reporters with tackling the region’s biggest problems. And disparities in our education system is a big one.
In 2015, our Scott Lewis revealed that parents were avoiding 10 San Diego Unified schools the most. These schools were in poorer areas of the city.
For example, of the 4,730 students who could go to Lincoln High School, 3,346 chose not to enroll.
Data also showed that enrollment at schools in wealthier areas was far better. In La Jolla, only 86 students of the 1,060 kids in the area went somewhere else.
What School Data Shows Now
Not much has changed.
Voice education reporter Jakob McWhinney checked in on those stats. He found that the schools having the most trouble retaining their students are mostly the same ones we wrote about eight years ago.
About 31 percent of kids who live near Lincoln High School are choosing to go to another San Diego Unified school. Nearly 38 percent are going to charter schools instead. And only 31 percent go to Lincoln.
At Crawford High School in El Cerrito, 40 percent go to a different school, 18 percent go to charters and about 42 percent are going to Crawford.
But at Scripps Ranch, 93 percent of kids who live near the school are enrolled and the rest go to other schools. At La Jolla High School, 89 percent are staying in the neighborhood and the rest are going elsewhere.
McWhinney explains in his latest story that there’s a strong correlation between test scores and schools students are more likely to attend. But as we’ve also reported, test scores are a complicated metric of a school’s overall performance that themselves correlate to a community’s wealth.
Inside a San Diego Underground Rave
Last week, Voice photojournalist Ariana Drehsler gave us a look inside an underground rave. These unsanctioned events have been in the news lately. But I was dying to see inside. View her photo essay here.
More Chisme to Start Your Week
- Point Loma residents are upset that the city might open a safe camping or parking lot for unhoused residents near the San Diego International Airport. Some are collecting signatures in opposition. Our Lisa Halverstadt followed up on what we know so far about that plan and what we don’t. Read it here. On the latest podcast episode, we also get into the drama. Listen to the VOSD Podcast here.
- Related: The city of San Diego opened its second safe camping site. Voice intern Hannah Ramirez reported that there was already a long waitlist.
- Speaking of how cities are responding to the region’s homelessness crisis, our Tigist Layne wrote about how some cities are grappling with their response. In North County, cities have opted for a regional approach for years, but mounting pressure over the growing population, is forcing cities to reconsider. Read her story here.
- We dropped a special episode! At this year’s Politifest, Halverstadt lead an important conversation with Dr. Margot Kushel, on of the nation’s foremost experts on health and homelessness. Listen to the special episode here.
- Our MacKenzie Elmer wrote about a push to get municipalization on the ballot next year. A group wants to get voters to support purchasing power lines from San Diego Gas and Electric. Read more here.