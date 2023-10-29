Our approach to journalism is a little different than other traditional newsrooms. We have a set of values that we stand for because we believe journalism is best when it is pursued with a purpose.

That’s why we task our reporters with tackling the region’s biggest problems. And disparities in our education system is a big one.

In 2015, our Scott Lewis revealed that parents were avoiding 10 San Diego Unified schools the most. These schools were in poorer areas of the city.

For example, of the 4,730 students who could go to Lincoln High School, 3,346 chose not to enroll.

Data also showed that enrollment at schools in wealthier areas was far better. In La Jolla, only 86 students of the 1,060 kids in the area went somewhere else.

What School Data Shows Now

Not much has changed.

Voice education reporter Jakob McWhinney checked in on those stats. He found that the schools having the most trouble retaining their students are mostly the same ones we wrote about eight years ago.

About 31 percent of kids who live near Lincoln High School are choosing to go to another San Diego Unified school. Nearly 38 percent are going to charter schools instead. And only 31 percent go to Lincoln.

At Crawford High School in El Cerrito, 40 percent go to a different school, 18 percent go to charters and about 42 percent are going to Crawford.

But at Scripps Ranch, 93 percent of kids who live near the school are enrolled and the rest go to other schools. At La Jolla High School, 89 percent are staying in the neighborhood and the rest are going elsewhere.

McWhinney explains in his latest story that there’s a strong correlation between test scores and schools students are more likely to attend. But as we’ve also reported, test scores are a complicated metric of a school’s overall performance that themselves correlate to a community’s wealth.

Inside a San Diego Underground Rave

People dance inside a tunnel on Oct. 21, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Last week, Voice photojournalist Ariana Drehsler gave us a look inside an underground rave. These unsanctioned events have been in the news lately. But I was dying to see inside. View her photo essay here.

