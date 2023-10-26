We’re in your podcast feed early this week with another Politifest drop. This episode features one of the most popular and praised discussions from Politifest 2023: “What We Know About Homelessness” with Dr. Margot Kushel.

Kushel, one of the nation’s foremost experts on health and homelessness, sat down with Voice of San Diego senior investigative reporter Lisa Halverstadt to break down an unprecedented study on homelessness.

Led by Kushel, the largest study of homeless individuals ever done included interviews of nearly 3,200 people across the state. It was made to guide California’s investments in homelessness.

Kushel summarized the study’s findings for us in this interview, including demographic breakdowns, behavioral health, substance use and treatment, and supports the state needs. But, Kushel noted, “supports without housing do nothing. We could do the supports … if we had the housing. The answer to this crisis is housing.”

