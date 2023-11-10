View of Petco Park during a San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles game on Aug. 16, 2023.
View of Petco Park during a San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles game on Aug. 16, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

This week on the Voice of San Diego Podcast, senior investigative reporter Will Huntsberry is back with a new revelation about the nonprofits that staff concession stands for the region’s biggest events at places like Petco Park and Snapdragon Stadium.

At least one nonprofit, he recently found, didn’t really exist. And the once ad-hoc system to staff awkward schedules for sport seasons has morphed into something shady. Nonprofits, which get a cut of the revenue, need a lot of volunteers to feed a stadium of people hotdogs and beer. So, who are these volunteers?

As Huntsberry spells out in this week’s show, they’re not all volunteers, really. Many are paid. Many are paid below minimum wage and under the table. And some are immigrants lacking legal work permits or minors who couldn’t legally handle alcohol.

Along with VOSD Podcast hosts Scott Lewis, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Jakob McWhinney, Huntsberry discusses specific examples of this practice in San Diego, how it grew be so common and how wide it may reach.

Other Talking Points

Listen Now

Listen: Apple | Spotify | Google | PodLink

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice's website, newsletters, podcasts and product team. You can reach him at nate@vosd.org.

Leave a comment

We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil. We reserve the right to delete comments without explanation. You are welcome to flag comments to us. You are welcome to submit an opinion piece for our editors to review.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.