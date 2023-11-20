Schools across the county have been grappling with enrollment decline for years.

But data shows who is enrolled in schools is also changing.

Our Jakob McWhinney reports that there are about 15,000 fewer Black students enrolled in San Diego County schools than there were 15 years ago. One school went from 917 Black students in 2007-2008 to just 272 last year.

McWhinney dug into the demographic shifts and potential reasons for them. One possible reason for the significant decrease in Black students? The number of students identifying as two or more races has shot up in recent years.

Read the full story here.

Politics Report: Legislating from the Dais

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera (center) during a meeting on Jan. 10, 2023. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Last week, we wrote about a moment during a San Diego City Council meeting when Council President Sean Elo-Rivera went off on a couple of points.

First, he made a point about the Council’s legislative duties. Then, he got candid about the influence of development money on the city’s legislative process. It was interesting.

Background: The Council was considering a housing policy package. Council members seemed to support most of the proposals, except for two. One introduced changes to impact fees and another had to do with off-site affordable housing. Catch up here on the details.

The City Council’s decision to pump the breaks on the housing package ruffled some feathers.

The Politics Report followed up Elo-Rivera to chat about the backlash. Read the Politics Report here.

VOSD Podcast: On the latest episode, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Jakob McWhinney dig into what happened at the City Council meeting and why the new plan got held up. Senior investigative reporter Will Huntsberry also joined the show to discuss an update to his latest investigation into supposed volunteer concession workers.

Listen to the episode here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Cup of Chisme: Here’s Your Side Dish

Mishele Stead with her rescue dogs in Golden Hill. / Photo by Ariana Drehsler

Professional chismosa Andrea Lopez-Villafaña rounded up the stories you should read to start your week in the latest Cup of Chisme. She writes that these are also stories you can serve up for the Thanksgiving holiday (no stretchy pants required).

She also previews our special reporting week. Read Cup of Chisme here.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña and Jakob McWhinney.