Calls of “Xóchitl presidenta, Xóchitl presidenta,” rose as night fell Saturday over Tijuana’s Rio Zone. Hundreds of supporters awaited the candidate’s arrival, some dressed in pink, others waving political party flags.

They’ve become known as Xochilovers – men and women rallying behind Xóchitl Gálvez’s 2024 presidential campaign.

As the rally ended, the candidate gathered with a largely middle-class crowd of supporters at the Real Inn Hotel, sharing details of her early struggles to support her family and study. “I never concede defeat, never,” she said.

Her supporters say her story inspires them. She is a woman with indigenous roots who rose from poverty in the state of Hidalgo, earned an engineering degree and started her own tech company before entering politics, eventually joining the Mexican senate.

Gálvez’s ability to overcome challenges “has made her more sensitive and empathetic, and better prepared to support the challenges that our country faces,” Elizabeth Ojeda told me. The retired finance professor from the Autonomous University of Baja California is prepared to spend the next few months getting out the vote for her candidate. “Esto apenas empieza,” Ojeda said. “This is barely the beginning.”

Gálvez’s unexpected announcement earlier this year that she would run energized the country’s presidential race, the first significant challenge to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena Party. Last August, Gálvez was named candidate for a coalition of three opposition parties, the formerly ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party and National Action Party, together with the left-of-center Party of the Democratic Revolution.

All the while, she has been unafraid to challenge the president, who has maintained high approval ratings in his final year in office. Yet the excitement generated by her candidacy has died down. Polls show her trailing far behind Claudia Sheinbaum, former mayor of Mexico City, and member of Morena who has the president’s support.

“Since she (Gálvez) was named candidate, she hasn’t had a single good week,” wrote political analyst Jesús Silva-Herzog Márquez last week in the Mexico City newspaper, Reforma. “She may be the candidate of the opposition front, but she has not become their leader.”

The Xochilovers I spoke with put little faith in polls. Several supporters reminded me that Baja California is a state that beat the odds more than three decades ago when Ernesto Ruffo Appel became the first opposition governor in modern Mexican history – triumphing over the long-ruling PRI.

Helping organize Gálvez’s visit to Tijuana was Hernando Durán, who campaigned for Ruffo in 1989. “They’d tell me, ‘He’s not going to win, why are you supporting him?’ Others would say, ‘I support him, but I can’t say so publicly,’” Durán told me. “I think we’re seeing similar circumstances.”

Gálvez’s two-day swing through Baja California included several stops in Tijuana, where she called for a broad range of measures – including greater government support for migrants, less bureaucratic paperwork to open a business, improved infrastructure, and low-cost energy. Maquiladora salaries are too low, she said, and called for expanding workers’ opportunities and wages through industries related to robotics, aerospace, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals and entertainment.

During a stop in Rosarito Beach, she criticized the Morena Party, saying it “has not lived up to the opportunity given by the people of Baja California.” Baja California is a small border state, with around 3 million voters – not one likely to tip the scale in a presidential election. In recent years, it has had some of the lowest voter turnouts across Mexico – and winning support here depends on persuading disaffected voters to show up.

“So the challenge for a candidate like Xóchitl here, is to awaken those who are apathetic and disenchanted by politics, otherwise I don’t see many possibilities,” said Vicente Sánchez, a researcher at the Colegio de la Frontera Norte.

Ojeda, the retired finance professor, says she is undaunted by any difficulties that may lie ahead. “We’ve got to work really hard, because if we don’t go out and vote, it’s not going to happen.”

