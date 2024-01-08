As it turns out, a whale, even in death, can still travel quite a distance.

The dead, female fin whale that washed ashore at Pacific Beach on Dec. 10 has since drifted 100 miles northward to San Nicolas Island, one of the Channel Islands off the coast of Los Angeles. And it’s still moving, last known south past the U.S.-Mexico land border.

That information comes from a GPS tracker the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, attached to the carcass the second time it was towed offshore from San Diego.

You can see the fin whale’s path on this Google Map with the GPS coordinates from NOAA Fisheries/Southwest Fisheries Science Center.

NOAA did that, in part, to ensure the decaying whale wouldn’t run aground again and to better warn mariners and sailors of the huge floating meat buffet. But her drift pattern can also help inform oceanographers like Amy MacFadyen, also with NOAA, who are working to predict the direction of oil spills, shipping containers or an overturned life raft among the complex motion of the ocean.

This whale initially sank after being towed just a mile offshore the day she arrived on Pacific Beach. But she floated back to the surface like a balloon, as gasses built up in her decaying body. Towed another 20 miles offshore by lifeguards, she’s since ping-ponged between the San Clemente, Catalina and Channel Islands National Park.

Buoy with GPS tracker attached to fin whale carcass that washed ashore on Pacific Beach on Dec. 10, 2023. / Courtesy of NOAA

Where an object might drift is the sum of wind, water and the shape of the sea floor. Wind plays a big role in pushing everything from a large sailboat protruding from the water or a bloated, decaying whale, an influence called “windage.” A floating thing can be pushed by surface winds but also pulled another direction by the deepwater currents created when canyons, ridges and shelves of the ocean floor steer currents along its contours.

“It’s a very uncertain science,” MacFadyen said of drift prediction. “It’s like forecasting the weather a couple days out. We have the basics, but there will be obvious errors in the details of exactly how strong winds are going or the exact direction.”

We’re better at predicting weather, patterns of air, than predicting ocean currents, patterns of water.

“It’s a very chaotic, turbulent environment with lots of small fluctuations and eddies,” she said. “In a deterministic way, it’s impossible to say where something is going to end up.”

But scientists will still try. MacFadyen supported the emergency response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the largest ever marine oil spill in the U.S. waters. Even a thin layer of oil riding the surface of the ocean is impacted by windage. So I asked her, whose drift is harder to predict: A whale or an oil spill?

The answer is as clear as an oil slick. Both floating things can change a lot over time in complex ways. MacFadyen is hopeful in research to develop new sensors to track both.

(For more on marine detective work, check out this Environment Report interview with another expert who worked on the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.)

A dead whale is the gift that keeps on giving.

She was a Christmas meal to great white sharks spotted feeding on her carcass near Catalina Island. On Monday afternoon, the buoy was still sending a signal which likely means the body has yet to sink. Once she does, that buoy should rise to the surface and be retrieved. Once on the ocean floor, her carcass becomes a “whale fall,” rich source of nutrients supporting ecosystems for decades.

Killer whale update: The Eastern Tropical Pacific orcas pinned for the fin whale’s murder may still be chilling around Southern California. Alisa Schulman-Janiger, lead research biologist for the California Killer Whale Project, said Monday they were seen heading southeast from Newport Beach toward San Diego on Thursday.

Whale watchers saw the orcas taking down a gray whale calf off the coast of Long Beach on Jan. 2, reported KTLA with accompanying videos from the incident. And then in Ventura County a few days later, according to the Ventura County Star.

Marks on dead fin whale that washed ashore on a San Diego beach on Dec. 10, 2023. / Courtesy of NOAA. Note: Photos taken under stranding network permit.

