The city’s got what it hopes will be a new fundraising engine to help it combat homelessness.

During his State of the City address last week, Mayor Todd Gloria announced that a new campaign called “San Diegans Together Tackling Homelessness” already had $250,000 in commitments.

Donations won’t be flowing directly to the city. The San Diego Foundation will be taking in the contributions, which must ultimately go to nonprofits rather than the city itself.

The city’s goal is to bring in $370 million to build affordable housing, prevent homelessness, shelter more homeless San Diegans and help more of them find permanent homes.

Chief Operating Officer Eric Dargan told Voice of San Diego that he will decide how the funds are doled out with input from a 10-member advisory board he’s now assembling. He said the city plans to share details on investments on its website and partnered with the San Diego Foundation on a structure that ensures gifts will only back efforts to address homelessness.

Dargan, the city’s top bureaucrat, already has one big ticket item in mind. He’d like the fund to help bankroll a city-owned 40-story, 400-unit affordable housing complex at the old Central Library in East Village.

The ultimate goal, Dargan said, is to get San Diegans more involved in addressing the city’s homelessness crisis. He plans to personally urge businesses, nonprofits, faith communities and residents to get involved – whether that means donating or volunteering if they can’t afford to do so.

“This is a community call for action. This is what this is,” Dargan said. “I am targeting 1.4 million residents of this city to get involved in the homeless crisis that we’re going through. I’m asking them to donate their time, talent or their treasure.”